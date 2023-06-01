Oops, Biden is Down - Putin Did It ; )

Biden fell down again. This happened at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, today, on June 1, 2023.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt assured that US President Joe Biden is "fine" after his fall in Colorado.

The White House official claims Biden tripped over a box of sand.

Longer real, unedited video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK6W7u3qE18&ab_channel=News19WLTX








