SN1437: Locked In Lethality, Anti-Vaxx Attack & Secret Armies ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5jyg1x-sn1437-locked-in-lethality-anti-vaxx-attack-and-secret-armies-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/10/25/sn1437-locked-in-lethality-anti-vaxx-attack-secret-armies/]





We’re back this week with a fast-paced, information packed transmission about the current state of the country a few weeks before the election. With a clear winner in sight, and an obvious trickster doing everything they can to hide their lies, the country and world are at an all time high when it comes to uncertainty. We dive into the nuances of negligence and more in this week’s episode.





Bombshell news has come out this week regarding Bill Gates and the COVID-19 vaccine as he’s ordered to stand trial in the Netherlands. That’s massive. Governments, agencies, scientists and individuals around the world are starting to react and become proactive when dealing with these technocrats and their nefarious plans.





The advancements by our adversaries are becoming more apparent. Regardless of what happens before, during and after November 5th, the elites are putting pieces into place to stop us from having some semblance of control in our lives. With this known, we must still resist them at all costs. It’s victory or death.





