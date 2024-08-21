SPACESHIP CLOUDS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Dry Front passed us by yesterday!
There were a few "Lenticular Clouds" that formed over the Mountains!
In this Time-Lapse Video you can clearly see moisture adding and subtracting to each "Spaceship Cloud!"
Just under an hour of elapsed time took place and you can see it all in detail in this "Less-than-a-Minute" video!
Enjoy the "weather Miracle!"