A Norwegian journalist asked an Israeli Knesset member:
"Can you explain why Israel is killing journalists on such a large scale?"
He replied:
"You're lying. Not only do we not killing journalists — journalists come to kill us. You're anti-Israel."
These people lie ALL the time...
Source @Real World News
