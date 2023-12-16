This is an Army of Veterans who are prepared to do whatever is necessary to uphold the Constitution

Thumbnail Trial by Jury

″A Law that is in conflict with the Constitution is Null and Void.″

"Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them." Miranda vs. Arizona, 384 US 436 p. 491.

The Constitution takes precedence over all other laws, and an individual’s rights must be generously enforced in favor of him because he is the beneficiary who was plainly intended and specifically specified. – Marbury v. Madison, which was decided in 5 U.S. 137. (1803) ″A law that violates the Constitution is null and invalid, and it has the same force and effect as having no legislation at all.

The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and any statute, to be valid, must be in agreement. It is impossible for a law which violates the Constitution to be valid. This is succinctly stated as follows:

"All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void." Marbury vs. Madison, 5 US (2 Cranch) 137, 174, 176, (1803)

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Danial I

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned, imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails.

Filth desk Sargent Forth banks police station, NHS mental Health Nurse assigned to myself John Metcalf told me 'they' would leave me alone if I stopped complaining about chemtrails.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.

There are no good cops: Definition of Police is to use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S

Clause 39 Magna Carta ..A lawful document peace treaty forever.

39 No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or disseised, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any other way ruined, nor will we go against him or send against him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣⁣⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours,

Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

















