Red Pill Nation Hangout #393

1. 12:44 Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies of Cancer

2. 41:16 Elon Musk has Donald Trump on Twitter left loses their s**t. Including an open threat from a member of the EU House

3.1:02:32 Judge attempting to sentence Trump to jail before the election

4. 1:17:19 Henry Cavill leaving Warhammer 40K production?

5. 1:53:38 Rachel Zegler speaks up again about the Snow White Trailer and sticks her foot in her mouth (again)

6. 2:13:32 Suspicious circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry’s death, people charged





