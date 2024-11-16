A Night of Terror Settlers Attack a House in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Herds of settlers stormed the house of citizen Ayser Hamamra from the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin. They broke the doors and belongings of the house, burned the car, and assaulted his brothers by beating them with sticks and stones. They threatened to kill them if they did not leave the house, noting that the house is located on the top of the southern mountain range of the town, which is a very rugged and remote area.
Interviews: Mohammed Azem / Mayor of Sebastia
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 12/11/2024
