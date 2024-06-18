BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 998 HE will give to everyone what their actions and conduct deserve
BGMCTV
11 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 998 HE will give to everyone what

their actions and conduct deserve

Scripture: Sh’mot (Ex) 1-14 the framework for your actions and your conduct.

SYNOPSIS: One thing everyone can count on is; each of us will defiantly get what is coming to us. That is a direct promise from our FATHER in heaven. As we all prepare for the very special day of Shavuot tomorrow. What should we focus on today to prepare for that? Are we all, meaning Jew and gentile going to be judged the same? Is each and every person going to be judged according to their actions and their conduct? What happens if your FATHER says; you follow the world, you look like the world, you dress more like the world, more than ME. What does your actions and conduct speak about you?

BIBLE VERSES: Sh’mot (Ex) 1-14 the framework for your actions and your conduct. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:37 anyone. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 17:5-10 everyone will be judges by their conduct and actions equally. Revelation 20:11-12 by your action & deeds. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 17:5-10. Revelation 20:11-12 by your action & deeds. 



politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
