X22 REPORT Ep 3175b - Trump Has Preparing His Entire Life For This Battle, Did Trump Just Admit He Is The CIC?

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3175b - Sept. 28, 2023

Trump Has Preparing His Entire Life For This Battle, Did Trump Just Admit He Is The CIC?





The patriots are in control, they are bring the people down a path that they need to see to make the final battle decision. Trump says he has been preparing his entire life for this battle.

The military approached him to run and they have been protecting him. Trump during the rally in Michigan admits that he is in his 2nd term. Trump is the CIC and the President of the US. The plan was not traditional, the election was not traditional, this is not another 4 year election.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click Now and Get Up to 66% OFF ^^^



