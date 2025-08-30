Alastair Crooke | Russian ORESHNIK missile changes everything!

Alastair Crooke details how the deployment of Russia's new hypersonic Oreshnik missile, which can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, is about to change the security structure of Europe and the world at large.

Capable of reaching hypersonic speeds, the Russian Oreshnik missile can hit any target with unprecedented precision.

Will NATO counter Russia's new weapon?

If so, with what? Alastair Warren Crooke, born 30 June 1949, is a former British diplomat, and is the founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum, an organization that advocates for engagement between political Islam and the West. Previously he was a ranking figure in both British intelligence (MI6) and European Union diplomacy.

