John Kerry: People would "feel better" about what Russia is doing in Ukraine if Russia reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. 🤡

"If Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally... they ought to be able to find the effort to be responsible on the climate issue."



"Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be, and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now."



"Maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time."

EV Tanks should do it......

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/