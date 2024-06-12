John Kerry: People would "feel better" about what Russia is doing in Ukraine if Russia reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"If Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally... they ought to be able to find the effort to be responsible on the climate issue."
"Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be, and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now."
"Maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time."
EV Tanks should do it......
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/