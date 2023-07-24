YouTuber Jenny Apple: Scan Results Show I Only Have 6 Months to Live - CA (Jul'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
22 Jul 2023 - Jenny Appleford
DIAGNOSIS: March 19th, 2021 Stage IIIA Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (Non-Smoking). February 2022 Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (spreading to Brain, and other parts of lung and lymph nodes)
Gene Mutation EGFR with Exon 20 Insertion
TREATMENTS: Received or currently Receiving
2021: 8 Rounds of Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and Paclitaxel) with 30 concurrent radiation treatments to chest and lung
Failed Immunotherapy directly after Chemo and Radiation (Durvalumab, 1 round)
2022: Chemotherapy: 10 rounds of Chemotherapy (Carboplatin, Alimta, and Avastin)
6 with Carboplatin, 4 without Targeted Brain Radiation (Completed)
CURRENT TREATMENT: I am on a clinical trial for my specific gene mutation
