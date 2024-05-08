BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Historic Drone Battle! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Easily Wipe Out Russia's New Ground Combat Drones
25 views • 12 months ago

US Military News


May 6, 2024


Today, we have an incredible and jaw-dropping video to share with you. In a recent development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian FPV (First Person View) drone managed to hit a Russian ground drone, showcasing the evolving tactics and technology being used in this conflict. This video has been making rounds on social media and news outlets, and we're here to provide you with a detailed breakdown and analysis of this remarkable event.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDpWzMKhOkw

russiadronewarus military newsukrainehistoricfpvground combatdrone battle
