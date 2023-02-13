US Air force general does not rule out "aliens" in latest object shot down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top US general Glen Van Herck asked yesterday by the press what was the latest object shot down over US skies and if he ruled out "aliens or extraterrestrials" involved. He does not.
Have no illusions, there are nuts and bolts craft and entities that transform into craft in the thousands to arrive on mass, no need for Project Blue Beam.