TIKTOK STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp





Apr 22, 2024





Her father blew his head off in 2018. I don't understand how he could do that. He had a beautiful family. Eva Evans. Rest in peace.





###





Eva Evans @itsevaevans

"Free movie idea: world leaders release a virus & a global pandemic ensues. The vaccine is mandatory, but it doesn't vaccinate against that virus... Instead, it vaccinates against the NEXT [fatal] one they release. All anti-vaxxers die. They have culled the world of free thinkers."

7:37 PM · May 31, 2021

https://twitter.com/itsevaevans/status/1399555782656638981





###





TikTokker Eva Evans, who documented life as a NYC native, dead at 29

By News.com.au

Published April 22, 2024

Updated April 22, 2024, 9:26 a.m. ET

TikTok star Eva Evans, who amassed more than 300,000 followers for her tips about New York, has died aged 29. On Sunday Eva’s sister, Iila, said that she was in shock over the social media star’s death. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Iila captioned her Instagram post. “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

https://nypostDOTcom/2024/04/22/entertainment/tiktoker-eva-evans-who-documented-her-nyc-life-dead-at-29/





###





Sam Cooke - Nobody knows the trouble the i've seen

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=rQzlzH5wymc





###





Download:

https://seed125.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/utpvVhYK6UAD.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/utpvVhYK6UAD_640x360.jpg

Download:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/KJ5CWZF2VG#pzrWNXEJOvuf





###





Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/utpvVhYK6UAD/