Cincinnati Closing Off Ohio River Water Intakes to Stop Contamination from East Palestine Derailment
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
199 views • 02/20/2023

 #EastPalestine #Cincinnati #News- Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close Cincinnati's water intake in the Ohio River ahead of anticipated contaminated water from the East Palestine train derailment, the agency announced Friday morning. Closing the intakes is "out of an abundance of caution," GCWW said.


The contamination is expected to reach the portion of the Ohio River from which Cincinnati draws its drinking water early Monday, GCWW said. #EastPalestine #Cincinnati #News

Learn More: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
