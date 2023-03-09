In 1990, Gays stormed NIH to protest Fauci's murderous AIDS policiY, now they storm schools together

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Without Fauci, you wouldn't have now either AIDS, Covid or pedophile propaganda in kindergartens, See "AIDS AND COVID ARE TWO COMMERCIAL BRANDS AND ONE BUSINESS MODEL BY FAUCI" - https://silview.media/2021/09/21/aids-and-covid-are-two-commercial-brands-and-one-business-model-by-fauci/
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com