Alex Jones is part of the swarm
184 views • 09/17/2023

Link to post with full video & transcript:- https://vashiva.com/why-david-knight-left-alex-jones/

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlFL0kOtJgY


www.Shiva4President.com

Get Educated, or Be Enslaved - www.TruthFreedomHealth.com - #truthfreedomhealth


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://www.VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.



Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA



w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBguXv4JEmPK/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


politicsswarmcontrolled-oppositionthe-swampdr-shiva
