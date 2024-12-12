BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Progression of letters that IRS sends out and when and how you should respon
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
98 followers
0
49 views • 6 months ago

The IRS sends out a series of computer-generated notices, often with bold, attention-grabbing language. These letters are typically a part of the IRS's system designed to scare you to be their slave so that you will forgo your rights and pay them money that you do not legally owe the IRS. When you receive an IRS letter, understanding its purpose and knowing what to expect and what your options are is crucial for protecting your rights, property, and peace of mind.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will walk you through the different IRS letters, explain their purpose, and show you what they look like. He will also cover when you can expect to receive them and will guide you on the appropriate responses for each type of IRS letter.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
