Knee Rehabilitation Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
122 views • 02/01/2024

00:00:15 - Does this help bone on bone?

00:03:26 - A double meniscus tear with foldback. The first surgeon said just do physio and wouldn’t operate. 6 months later and lots of $$ physio was worse. The second surgeon said it needed to be operated on immediately. Now almost 8 weeks later & still in pain. Maybe I am a slow healer or maybe physio was too early within 2 weeks.

00:07:06 - I'm presently getting cold laser therapy on my left knee for an MCL strain/sprain. Any other advice?

00:10:07 - In 2021, I found out I had a bulging disc in my lumbar spine. I’ve been having the pain about 5 yrs before that. I had a lot of knee pains during my basketball days and now. The last time I played was about 10 yrs before the back pain. When I step on a staircase, I feel pain and discomfort. If I stoop, it's a tremendous work to stand up straight. I was told I have osteoarthritis. How do I fix the bulging disc and the knees?

00:13:32 - Can you please demonstrate with a video how to do the kettlebell exercise? Are you static doing one leg at a time or walking with them? It’s not clear how to do it.


Dr. B’s Website:

https://drjohnbergman.com/

Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/















