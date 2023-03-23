Floral splendor 🎉🌼 Love springtime 💕

Biking around town and little roads here on the countryside, I feel at home. Happy to be alive still, only 4 years after my last suicide attempt and euthanasia request. Life is hard sometimes, so close to death, given up by doctors and family, alone in the fight against a corrupt pharmaceutical system. My request to Jesus to help me heal and live was answered. And then my fathers' passing, I miss him every day. We could laugh about anything, sing songs together in the car... He was awake, unlike the rest of the family. Also one of the reasons I am moving away from here; there is so much hatred while I only wanted to help. Now I just let go because I don't want their negativity to make me sick again. But I'll miss it here. It's so beautiful. 🙏🌻🌞

The music is ; j'entends la musique a travers la porte🎵🎶