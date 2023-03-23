Floral splendor 🎉🌼 Love springtime 💕

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biking around town and little roads here on the countryside, I feel at home. Happy to be alive still, only 4 years after my last suicide attempt and euthanasia request. Life is hard sometimes, so close to death, given up by doctors and family, alone in the fight against a corrupt pharmaceutical system. My request to Jesus to help me heal and live was answered. And then my fathers' passing, I miss him every day. We could laugh about anything, sing songs together in the car... He was awake, unlike the rest of the family. Also one of the reasons I am moving away from here; there is so much hatred while I only wanted to help. Now I just let go because I don't want their negativity to make me sick again. But I'll miss it here. It's so beautiful. 🙏🌻🌞
The music is ; j'entends la musique a travers la porte🎵🎶