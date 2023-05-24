O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Insider Story on John Fetterman

O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover video of Democrat Senator John Fetterman’s special assistant saying his boss is okay with ‘overturning the Second Amendment.’

“Like, he’d [Fetterman] probably, he’d be okay with like, overturning the Second Amendment. Probably. I think he [Fetterman] would much rather prefer, like nobody has guns at all,” Fetterman’s Special Assistant Luke Borwegan said to an undercover journalist with OMG.

Luke Borwegan also claimed he only picks reporters who are puppets and “will say exactly what you f*cking want them to.”

Borwegan said Fetterman’s camp only gives stories about brain damaged Senator John Fetterman to certain reporters who will paint him in a good light.