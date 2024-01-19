Rybar Live: 'What's Going On In Krynki' - AFU Either Freeze or Starve to Death

Rybar Live: What's going on in Krynki
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
It remains to wait until the AFU either freeze or starve to death, because the supply is provided only by unmanned aircraft, and then we can solve the problem and regain control over Krynki.
Adding, post today:
Unfortunately one of the most successful Russian drone operators and unit leader, callsign "Moses," has passed away.
"Moses" has been credited with destroying more than 30 boats and over 500 AFU marines in Krynky.
We shared many of his videos.
Rest in peace legend.
