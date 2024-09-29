Could Assassin Netanyahu be executed under Jewish law? Lebanese Christians mourn Hassan Nasrallah

Timeline: Martyr Nasrallah's immortal statements on Palestine since Op. Al-Aqsa Flood





https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/29/734212/timeline-sayyed-hassan-nasrallah-statements-resistance-since-alaqsa-flood





In another horrendous terrorist act, the Israeli regime on Friday bombed a residential area in the southern suburb of Beirut, assassinating Hezbollah leader Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah and many of his associates.





The bombing came following a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon that displaced tens of thousands of people as well as device detonations that killed dozens and injured thousands of Lebanese nationals.









‘Legend is born’: Lebanese Christian leaders mourn Nasrallah





Prominent Christian political leaders in Lebanon have paid tribute to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, praising his charismatic leadership and enduring commitment to the resistance movement’s fight against Israel over the past decades.





In a violent bombardment campaign on Friday, Israel leveled several apartment buildings in the Dahiyeh area of southern Beirut, which led to the death of scores of civilians as well as the martyrdom of Nasrallah and several Hezbollah officials.





The latest aggression came against the backdrop of escalated tensions between the Lebanese resistance movement and the occupying entity, which included the targeted killing of top Hezbollah commanders and the detonation of telecommunication devices belonging to the Muslim resistance group.





Sleiman Frangieh, leader of Lebanon’s Christian political party Marada and Hezbollah’s preferred candidate for the presidency, mourned the death of Nasrallah and posted a brief statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.





“The symbol is gone, the legend is born, and the resistance continues,” he wrote.





Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a Christian and founder of the Free Patriotic Movement party which is allied with Hezbollah, posted a lengthier statement praising Nasrallah as a martyr for the country.









Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strike





https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-lebanon-war-hezbollah-09-28-24





• Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said he was killed in its airstrikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday. The killing marks a major escalation in the long-running conflict and deepens fears of a wider regional war.





• US officials see the possibility of a limited Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, but they stress Israel does not appear to have made a decision yet whether to send troops across the border.





• The strikes that killed Nasrallah targeted a densely populated area and destroyed residential buildings. Israel has carried out more strikes Saturday on what it says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing at least 33 people and wounding 195, according to the country’s health ministry.





• An estimated 1 million people have been displaced by recent fighting in southern Lebanon, a government minister told CNN. One of Israel’s stated war aims is to return tens of thousands of its own civilians displaced by the cross-border fighting.



