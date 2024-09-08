BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Be GRATEFUL!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 8 months ago

Friday Night Live 6 September 2024


In this episode, I explore the beauty of aging as I approach my 58th birthday, emphasizing the wisdom it brings. I introduce an AI-powered call-in show for donors, encouraging interactive discussions on personal insights and philosophical debates. We navigate listener questions about dreams and self-doubt, analyzing the deeper meanings behind them. 

I critique modern science fiction for distorting reality and discuss the essential roles of humor and storytelling in facing life's challenges. I advocate for cultivating gratitude, viewing it as transformative for emotional resilience. Ultimately, I stress the importance of engaging fully with life’s complexities, as every experience enriches our collective wisdom.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
dreamswisdomevidencephilosophyhumorreasonagingstefan molyneuxgratitudelivestreamstorytellingemotional resilienceaipoweredinteractive discussionsselfdoubtmodern science fictionlife complexities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy