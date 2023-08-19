Pastor Todd Coconato on Crosspoint with Mark Taylor!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KNEO General Manager Mark Taylor invites a panel of Christian leaders to discuss the role of the church in today's world and issues on the horizon. Today, Mark sits down with Pastor Todd to discuss Pastor's new book "Come Out From Among Them"!
