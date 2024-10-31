Western Media Admits Ukraine is Losing

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for October 30, 2024 …

- Western media admits Ukraine losing territory and cities at an accelerated rate;

- Western media also admits Ukraine’s growing manpower crisis and an inability to address it;

- Repeated claims of “North Korean” troops entering into the conflict continue to outweigh actual evidence and may be an attempt to sell Western intervention;

- Western intervention in Ukraine will compromise Western dominance in the Middle East and Asia;

- The West faces a choice of either doubling down in Ukraine or pivoting to the Middle East and/or the Asia-Pacific;

References:

CNN - Russia claims control of key town of Selydove in Ukraine’s Donetsk region (Oct 29, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/29/europe/russia-selydove-ukraine-donetsk-region-intl/index.html

Reuters - Russia took 196 square km of Ukraine last week, Agentstvo media says (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-took-196-square-km-ukraine-last-week-agentstvo-media-says-2024-10-29/

Economist - Ukraine is now struggling to survive, not to win (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.economist.com/europe/2024/10/29/ukraine-is-now-struggling-to-survive-not-to-win

Foreign Policy - Conscription Is Breaking Ukraine (Oct. 28, 2024):

https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/10/28/conscription-ukraine-military-men-russia-war/

WSJ - Ukraine Resorts to Shaking Down Nightlife Spots for Recruits as Troop Numbers Fall (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.wsj.com/world/ukraine-resorts-to-shaking-down-nightlife-spots-for-recruits-as-troop-numbers-fall-b62646b7

NYT - With Limited Options, Zelensky Seeks a Path Forward for Ukraine (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/29/world/europe/ukraine-zelensky-russia-war.html

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia: Competing from Advantageous Ground (2019):

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html

Washington Post - North Korea’s elite troops are in Russia to fight Ukraine: What we know (Oct. 29, 2024):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/10/29/north-korea-elite-troops-russia-ukraine-war/





Where to Find Brian's Work:





Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic





How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):





Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235





Mirrored - The New Atlas





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/