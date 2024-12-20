❗️The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week December 13 - 19, 2024

▪️The Yemeni Ansarallah organisation again attempted to attack Israeli territory. A ballistic missile was intercepted over Ramat Gan and several buildings were damaged by falling shrapnel.

▪️In response, the Israeli Air Force launched concentrated strikes on Yemeni territory. The strikes hit the port of Al Hudaydah and energy infrastructure in the Sanaa and Aden area. As a result, fires broke out.

▪️Also, Israeli aviation again carried out a massive raid on army facilities in Syria. Most of the strikes hit Tartus province, where the remaining air defense positions, weapons and fuel depots were targeted.





▪️Explosions also occurred in Deir ez-Zor province, where a bridge over the Euphrates River was attacked for the second time in a week. Positions where Shiite groups and IRGC personnel had previously been stationed came under fire.

▪️To the east of the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces advanced almost without a fight into the province of Daraa. Thus, Israeli units occupied the village of Saida on the administrative border with the province of Quneitra.

▪️In Rif Damascus province, south of Mount Hermon, the Israelis made no significant gains. The residents of Beit Jinn refused to surrender their weapons and forced the IDF to retreat from the surrounding heights.





▪️The rest of Syria remained unstable due to the resulting power vacuum. Jihadists destroyed cultural and religious symbols, particularly churches and Shiite shrines.

▪️Field executions of former regime members accused of crimes, including officers, continued unabated. However, often the real motive for the killings was affiliation to religious minorities, in particular Alawites.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar