She was tired after many days of fasting, fear overwhelmed her, making her doubt the whole world

Pitiful Animal





Oct 8, 2023





We were driving on the road when we saw this girl lying on the grass by the roadside

I guessed she was most likely abandoned and had to wander the streets for a long time

We came close to check it out but she didn't show any fear, she just laid there

She was very tired and exhausted after many days of not eating properly

Her white fur was too thick and heavy. It was so entangled that it blocked her view

We were about to touch her at first but she got suspicious and stepped back

I used a cotton towel to put her in the car slowly and then took her to safety

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unICh-pxMRw