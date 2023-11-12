Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, November 11, 2023, # 431 ( Dane Wigington )



Dane Wigington



Nov 11, 2023

"We need geoengineering", so says a Time Magazine report as they push for climate engineering operations that have already been deployed for over 75 years with catastrophic consequences. "Thunderstorm asthma" is sending thousands to emergency rooms, what is being seeded into these storms? Extreme droughts are hammering all the Middle Eastern countries that are not cooperating with US "foreign policy". Just a freak coincidence of nature that just happens to completely benefit the western power structure? Bloomberg news has just reported that as many as half of US and Canadian citizens may lose power this winter due to grid shutdowns. Is this just a prediction? Or what is scheduled? Temperature and weather whiplash scenarios are worsening by the day, climate intervention operations are inseparable from all of it. How long till cascading collapse goes exponential? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count.