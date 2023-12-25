The Abie Story - How Dr Buttar Healed His Son

The late Dr Rashid Buttar, MD was likely poisoned/murdered by Big Pharma to stop him from conducting yearly alternative medicine conferences. He died just one day after he announced an upcoming conference in 2023. He had developed a transdermal chelation cream which extracts mercury,. Hs Son lost his autism diagnosis after using it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.