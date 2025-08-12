RT News - August 12 2025 6AM GMT

August 12, 2025

A Ukrainian ex-commander says Kiev forces are no longer hiding their low morale. Donald Trump says he's hopeful Friday's upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin will bring results - while threatening to bail out of the Ukraine peace process if that doesn't happen. At least ten Palestinians have reportedly been killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza city, where a Sunday attack left five journalists dead.





