Fat Jerry Does Vegetables?
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
68 views
Published a month ago

Demographic Destiny Meets Peak Gluttony

* Dems want open borders i.e. cheap labor and more babies.

* Their game plan: crops and votes.

* Hey libs — who are the plantation owners, slave masters and supremacists?


READ: We Can Replace Them


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (11 January 2024)

Keywords
jesse wattersborder crisisborder securitysouthern borderconspiracy theoryglobalismjerry nadlerillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementbirth ratecorrupticratreplacement theoryillegal migrantdemographic destiny

