Hidden Rivers on the Ocean Floor? Short Documentary By The God Culture

#biblicalarchaeology #didyouknow Did you know science has uncovered the Genesis 2 rivers and no one seems to know it. Scholars are stuck in antiquated thinking that does not even match the Bible account which has specific geography most scholars cannot even seem to read. Discover the Rivers from Eden on the bottom of the ocean floor scientifically and biblically.
Watch our full series in English or read The Search for King Solomon's Treasure, Garden of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps, and /or The Mystery of the Three Kings available fre in eBook at: OphirInstitute.com
Yah Bless.