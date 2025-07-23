BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
72 Foods are “Bio-Engineered”— What You Need to Know!
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
76 followers
292 views • 1 month ago

You may have noticed most processed food now contains a warning on the label: “contains bioengineered ingredients.”


Unfortunately, bioengineering is worse than genetic modification. The warning is required, and the consumer has been told, with this label, to “buy at your own risk,” because food manufacturers can gene-splice to create artificial food-like substances and flavorings.


My 12 Steps to Whole Foods course is a compendium of the 12 best practices, each with recipes and instructions, that got my health back after my small family tanked in our health, after the standard American diet for years, and some injectable pharmaceutical products.


Check out the video masterclass about how I regained my family’s health. I’ve continued on this plan for half my life now, and I feel so good, and I recovered my children’s health—I’ll never go back.


https://greensmoothiegirl.com/programs/12-steps-to-whole-foods/


Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.

foodgmosbioengineered foods
