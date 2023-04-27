BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RUSSIA WARNS: WW3 IS CLOSE! - Former President Medvedev Says We're On The BRINK! - This Is SCRIPTED
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
717 views • 04/27/2023

Josh Sigurdson reports on the warnings from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that Russia and the United States are dramatically close to World War 3. In fact, the president says we're closer than ever to such a global conflict. That's saying something considering how close we were during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

As things heat up between the western empire and both China and Russia. we must understand the proxy background of this story. The United States propped up both China economically and Russia militaristically over the past century and has created their own replacement empire.

Klaus Schwab of The World Economic Forum has acknowledged that the Great Reset's role model is China. So at the end of the day, this is all one giant and dangerous excuse to bring us into the Great Reset and a new cashless world reserve currency system, likely based on BRICS.

The time is now to get prepared. Don't fall for fear, apply solutions instead.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


newsfalse flagpoliticsrussiachinanwoww3conspiracyworld war 3putinukrainenuclearvoluntaryismbricscashlessjosh sigurdsonproxy wargreat resetwammedvedev
