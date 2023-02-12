© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Adds COVID Shots To List Of Routine Vaccines For Kids And Adults
Children aged six months and up are now recommended for a Moderna or Pfizer shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating the list of vaccinations it recommends all children and adults receive to include the shot for COVID-19, as reported by CNN.
At this time, the recommendation is simply being added the complete list of immunizations that doctors suggest against common infectious diseases; it does not mean the COVID-19 vaccine is being added to any lists of mandatory vaccinations for childhood or school enrollment—those decisions are left up to the states.
