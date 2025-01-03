Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 28 Dec 2024 to 3 Jan 2025)





From 28 Dec 2024 to 3 Jan 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered one mass strike and 12 groups strikes by precision weaponry and attack UAVs, as a result of which fire damage was inflicted on power objects ensuring operation of UKR defence industry enterprises, one gun powder plant, infrastructure of military airfields, ammo depots, POL depots, attack UAV and uncrewed surface vehicle workshops and depots as well as temporary deployment areas of UKR armed formations and foreign mercenaries.





▫️ Over the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region. Aviation, UAVs, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of seven mech'd brigs, three air assault brigs of the AFU, one marine brigade, and four territorial defence brigs. In Kharkov direction, RU troops inflicted losses on units of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.





Over the past week in the area of the Sever GOFs responsibility, the AFU losses to more than 3,130 troops, four tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven armoured personnel carriers, and 51 armoured fighting vehicles. 121 motor vehicles, 28 field artillery guns, and six electronic warfare stations were destroyed.





▫️ Units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brig, four mech'd brigades, two air assault brigs of the AFU, five territorial defence brigs, and two nat'l guard brigs. In addition, 35 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.





AFU losses more than 3,175 troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehics, nine armr'd personnel carriers, including seven U.S.-made M113 armr'd personnel carriers, and four other armr'd fighting vehics. 36 motor vehis, 26 field artill guns, including 13 NATO-made guns, 8 electronic warfare stations, and 11 ammo depots were destroyed.





▫️ Units of the Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of five mech'd brigs, two motorised infantry brigs, one infantry brig, two airmobile brigs of the AFU, and two territ'l defence brigs. 8 counter-attacks launched by the enemy were repelled.





Over week in this direction, the AFU losses up to 1,745 troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehics, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 3 armoured personnel carriers, including one UK-made Saxon & 2 U.S.-made M113 armr'd personnel carriers, 4 other armr'd fighting vehics, 7 motor vehics, & 9 field artill guns. 5 electronic warfare stations & 3 ammo depots were destroyed.





▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Novotroitskoye and Novoolenovka (DPR). Losses were inflicted on units of one tank brig, 6 mech'd brigs, 2 motorised infantry brigs, one jaeger brig, one mtn assault brig of the AFU, 2 marine brigs, two territorial def brigs, 3 nat'l guard brigs, and one assault brig of the Nat'l Police of UKR. 85 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

AFU losses more than 2,750 troops, 7 tanks, including 3 German-made Leopard tanks, ten armoured fighting vehics, including one US Bradley infantry fight vehic, 13 armr'd personnel carriers, including 4 US M113 armr'd personnel carriers, and 16 other armr'd fight vehics. 26 motor vehics & 28 field artill guns were destroyed.

▫️Vostok GOFs advancing to the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of one tank brig, 3 mech'd brigs, one motrz'd infantry brig of the AFU, & 2 territorial def brigs. In addition, 14 counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.





AFU losses up to 1,155 troops, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fight vehics, 26 motor vehics, 23 field artill guns, including five US 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill systs.





▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mech'd brig, one infantry brig of the AFU, one marine brig, & 3 territorial defence brigs.





AFU losses to more than 500 troops, 30 motor vehics, six field artill guns, five electronic warfare stations, and five ammo depots.





▫️Over the week, 46 UKR servicemen were taken prisoner in the line of contact.





▫️AD units shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, three French-made Hammer guided aviation bombs, 33 U.S.-made HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles as well as 559 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️Units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 11 uncrewed surface vehics.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,207 UAVs, 590 anti-aircraft missile systs, 20,208 tanks and other armoured fighting vehics, 1,505 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,163 field artill guns and mortars, and 29,832 units of support military vehics have been neutralised.