THE REAL JESUS - PART 23



'A Warning to America - Your Enslavement to Debt' looks at the spiritual significance of America's debt crisis. Our attitude to spending money has made us modern day slaves. A slave state is the result of the American dream. If you can't pay off your debt (e.g. your student loan), then you owe your life in servitude to the state. You have sold your soul.



What does Jesus say about making promises? This film looks at what the Bible says about debt and how it is based on making oaths. There are several tragic stories in the Bible about people who made an oath to God, or to someone else. Each story led to deep regret.



This film is for American slaves and anyone else who is living in debt. It offers three possible solutions to the problem of debt. The big question is whether you are willing to do what it takes to break free from slavery.



TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

