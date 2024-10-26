There are some questions behind the scenes of the political theatre now in its climaxing phase. The vitriol and animosity for the opposing candidate is as vicious as ever.

What kind of presidential campaign is this? Is it real? Are the candidates real? Will there be a clear election result? Will it be contested? Is the military to be involved? Could there be another election after November?





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com