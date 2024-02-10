The Great Awakening / Plandemic Series / Mikki Willis / Part 1 of 2

This planet, this beautiful earth... is our home. We have no other. We have to wake up before it is totally destroyed... not by CO2 emissions... not by cow farts... or climate change... but by a group of very wealthy elite evil men aka WEF... whose power and manipulation of the world has never been seen, in such magnitude. They truly want to rule the world... causing massive death and destruction along the way.

In the last 4 years the WEF (World Economic Forum) Globalist elite tried to use a Trojan Horse of Fear, Lies, Propaganda, hyped up Flu (which we have every winter)... along with their corporate controlled media, medical, big pharma, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), HARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program), D.E.W. (Direct Energy Weapons), Government agencies, CDC, FDA, CIA, Politicians (local, state and national), Bio Labs, education, businesses, mayors, governors, senators etc. to shut down the world! ALL using the W.H.O. as their mouthpiece, and sadly all the nations agreed... though the W.H.O. is a private organization.





We the people never elected them. We should never have listened to them. Bill Gates funds the W.H.O. Bill Gates along with the other Globalist elite such as Tony Fauci, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, Kissinger and others etc... totaling around 120 men which control and run this worldwide Fascist take over. Fascism uses corporations/banks... instead of bullets, guns and tanks.





The Bioweapon Injections, posed as covid vaccines, have killed worldwide around 700 Million people... and injured far more. Remember over 5.7 Billion people got the shot, or shots. Why would they kill and injure so many people? It is called "Agenda 2030". It is their plan, their agenda to have depopulated (which is murder) 90% of humanity by 2030... Leaving only 10% left. They are depopulators, that is what cold hearted Nazis do. And they have zero remorse. They need to be arrested... as they were arrested after WW2... and taken before the Nuremberg trial... and International Criminal Court. They need to be arrested today!





The Nazi Germany Holocaust killed 12 million people. These Nazis.. These wealthy, power hungry, demonically possessed men, no doubt controlled by Satan, have killed upwards approaching 1 Billion people. And these depopulation injections are still being used today. Shame on them! They need to be arrested today! And their bioweapon injections need to be destroyed... not just removed... but destroyed also!





The good news is... something is being done. First, folks are being educated as to 'who' is doing this, 'why' they are doing it. Many are starting to take some of these entities to court to try and stop them. We unfortunately have much of our Judiciary system compromised and paid off. What they don't understand... is that those who are closest to these WEF Monsters... their puppets and minions (being paid big time) will also be killed...the last to be killed... but nevertheless they too will be killed. Remember... they literally want 90% of humanity dead. If we the people don't stop them... then who will?





Please wake up everyone. Share this video. Thank you! This will help everyone to make sense of everything. The truth will set you free! :) May God bless you all!