AI, Quantum Computing, and the War for Control | JOSH REID
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
0
42 views • 6 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-great-awakening-americas-turning-point-40k-footview-with-jmc-ep-45-2/


The convergence of AI, quantum computing, and genetic data is creating a trillion-dollar industry that global elites are racing to dominate. Experts warn that artificial intelligence is being weaponized to track, modify, and control humanity. Shocking revelations about Big Tech, DNA collection schemes, and Epstein-linked medical experimentation expose a dark agenda unfolding behind the scenes. As these technologies advance at an exponential rate, the battle for freedom and truth has never been more urgent.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
artificial intelligencetranshumanismdna collectionquantum computingmedical experimentationglobal elitesbattle for freedomjosh reidbig tech agendaai surveillancegenetic control
