Chris Miller: We spend a trillion dollars a year and we can’t bring down a dog gone balloon

Chris Miller on Fox: 'We spend a trillion dollars a year and we can’t bring down a dog gone balloon' and other topics.
Book tour interviews popping up everywhere! Love seeing the Pony Soldier 🏇 out on the circuit.
See article DailyMail UK where he talks about Pelosi, its great stuff:
Nancy Pelosi had a 'total nuclear meltdown' on January 6th: Trump's defense secretary says Democrat was 'shrieking' about rioters 'taking selfies' and slams 'geriatric' Congressional leaders for 'cowering like frightened children'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11716303/Pelosi-total-nuclear-meltdown-Jan-6th-Trumps-defense-secretary-charges-new-memoir.html
Source: https://rumble.com/v294phm-chris-miller-we-spend-a-trillion-dollars-a-year-and-we-cant-bring-down-a-do.html