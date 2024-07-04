Brighteon Broadcast News, July 4 – INDEPENDENCE DAY EDITION – Trump announces commission to investigate Big Pharma, Big Food, toxic chemicals and prescription medications

- President Trump's profound statement on Big Pharma, Big Food and the toxins that make people sick. (0:03)

- Causes of chronic illnesses and why Big Pharma is making us all sick. (2:29)

- Trump's plan to investigate dangerous prescription medications and vaccine safety. (8:25)

- Food safety, testing, and regulation. (14:58)

- Preventing chronic degenerative disease with Vitamin D

- Why mRNA vaccination is a criminal fraud that must be halted. (20:47)

- Banning harmful food additives and pesticides. (25:04)

- Implementing free market principles in healthcare using a government-paid medical debit card. (27:34)

- Healthcare transparency and cost competition. (33:11)

- Chlorine dioxide as an emergency medicine and agricultural tool. (39:58)

- Politics, election rigging, and Independence Day. (45:57)





