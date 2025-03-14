BrightLearn - Natural Pet Care: How To Improve Your Animal's Quality of Life by Gary Null

Gary Null's book "Natural Pet Care: How To Improve Your Animal's Quality of Life" emphasizes the profound bond between humans and their pets, viewing them as family members who offer unconditional love and companionship. Null, who has cared for a variety of animals, highlights the importance of providing pets with holistic care to enhance their well-being. He critiques commercial pet foods for their lack of nutrients and harmful additives, advocating instead for natural, whole-food diets that mimic what animals would eat in the wild. The book introduces a three-level dietary plan by Dr. Robert Goldstein, encouraging gradual transitions to healthier foods, and discusses the debate over raw versus cooked meat, suggesting lightly steamed meat as a balanced option. Exercise, positive reinforcement, and behavioral understanding are also stressed as essential for pets' physical and mental health. Additionally, Null explores holistic veterinary treatments, such as acupuncture, herbal remedies, and Tellington Touch therapy, which focus on treating the whole animal. Ultimately, the book underscores the responsibility of pet owners to provide comprehensive care, ensuring their pets live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives while enriching their own lives through the lessons of love and joy that pets bring.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.