🇺🇸Where ATACMS missiles the US is replacing with PrSM can be deployed
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
129 views • 5 months ago

In March 2025, the US Army signed a $4.9B contract with Lockheed Martin for 1,170 Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). Previously, 110 missiles were ordered in 2024. Delivery will take up to 4 years (2029), but may be faster due to planned production increases to 500 units per year.

PrSM will replace the aging MGM-140 (ATACMS) missile, known for its use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict🇷🇺🇺🇦.

PrSM has a longer range (at least 400 km vs 300) and can launch two missiles per platform (M270 or HIMARS). It uses advanced navigation combining inertial and GPS.

✨The US may sell 1-1.5k ATACMS to Poland🇵🇱, which is rearming for war with Russia and has 20 HIMARS, expecting 506 more by 2029.

Some ATACMS may also go to the Baltic states🇪🇺 (🇪🇪, 🇱🇻, 🇱🇹), which have ordered 20 HIMARS.

Selling to 🇺🇦 is possible but costly (up to $2.3M/unit) and requires programming for non-NATO use.

✨⭐️This increases long-range weapon concentration near Russia and Belarus🇷🇺🇧🇾 in NATO's eastern bloc🚩

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
lockheed martinprecision strike missilesprsm
