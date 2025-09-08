Hard evidence that all vaccines are poison. Every single one!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



“Show them the thimerosal ... which we keep in a metal container because we're a little afraid of it, and it's a very fine powder. This is, this is thimerosal, which is labeled very toxic, has cumulative effects, can cause damage to the kidneys, to the respiratory system, skin, to the nervous system. Specifically warns on here that it can cause reproductive and developmental toxicity, meaning that it can cause things like autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. This is immensely toxic stuff, and this is what's in the vaccine.

It's important to realize we're talking about a whole range of products. Vaccines are a big one because, of course, you're directly injecting it. For example, this is tetanus vaccine. This one expires. It's a lot dated now in 2007 here's the thimerosal. One to 10,000 is a preservative. Perhaps the the biggest one in the US, at least that's for exposure to mercury is the influenza vaccine. Influenza vaccine is now recommended for all pregnant women, all infants, all children, on a yearly basis. You're supposed... understand that thimerosal is not added at the end. It's not like, well, that factory next year can make thimerosal free. Thimerosal, you either have to have a thimerosal free factory, or you have to not have one. They add thimerosal at each step because the factory is not clean and not sterile. So you either have to have an expensive sterile factory where you don't need thimerosal, or you have to have one that produces thimerosal. It's going to need thimerosal or something the whole time it needs to be stopped. This is the influenza vaccine from Adventist Pastor, their flu zone, thimerosal, 25 micrograms ofd mercury per dose. ... I'd like to point out that a lot of people didn't know, and I'm one of them. I've given 2000 RhoGAM shots. I've been in vaccines for 35 years. I didn't know that RhoGAM had Thimerosal in it, so I think a lot of the doctors were unaware. They were unaware that even the word thimerosal meant mercury.”

Thimerosal in Childhood Vaccine Neurodevelopment Disorders, on Heart Disease in the United States (Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Volume 8 Number 1 Spring 2003): https://www.researchgate.net/publication/293486496_Thimerosal_in_childhood_vaccines_neurodevelopment_disorders_and_heart_disease_in_the_United_States

President Trump Post on TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115169661443239054

Original Video: https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/84/s8/2/O/d/f/g/Odfgz.caa.mp4?b=1&u=ummtf

THEY POISONED US FOR 40 YEARS CALLED IT AIDS CANCER AND COVID: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/they-poisoned-us-for-40-years-called-it-aids-cancer-and-covid

THE TETANUS MYTH AND THE TRUE NATURAL REMEDIES: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/the-tetanus-myth-and-the-true-natural-remedies-with-subtitles