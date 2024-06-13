BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Recon & Strike Unmanned Helicopter System can effectively Destroy Land & Sea Targets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
217 views • 11 months ago

Weapon manufacturers from the Union State of Russia and Belarus have presented their new development based on the BAS-750 unmanned helicopter system. 

This is the Hunter reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial system that can effectively destroy land and sea targets, including fast-moving marine drones. The aviation system was presented at the HeliRussia 2024 exhibition. 

"Hunter" is equipped with a 7.62mm Kalashnikov tank-modified machine gun with 550 rounds of ammunition, eight 57mm unguided rockets and 16 anti-tank bombs. The machine gun is capable of firing up to 1.5 kilometres. The rockets can be fired up to a distance of 1.8 kilometres. 

This aircraft system is a relatively cheap solution to combat any small maritime means, whether it is maritime drones, small vessels or boats. 

The Hunter is expected to be in service of the Russian Army in the nearest future.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy