Recon & Strike Unmanned Helicopter System can effectively Destroy Land & Sea Targets

Weapon manufacturers from the Union State of Russia and Belarus have presented their new development based on the BAS-750 unmanned helicopter system.

This is the Hunter reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial system that can effectively destroy land and sea targets, including fast-moving marine drones. The aviation system was presented at the HeliRussia 2024 exhibition.

"Hunter" is equipped with a 7.62mm Kalashnikov tank-modified machine gun with 550 rounds of ammunition, eight 57mm unguided rockets and 16 anti-tank bombs. The machine gun is capable of firing up to 1.5 kilometres. The rockets can be fired up to a distance of 1.8 kilometres.

This aircraft system is a relatively cheap solution to combat any small maritime means, whether it is maritime drones, small vessels or boats.

The Hunter is expected to be in service of the Russian Army in the nearest future.