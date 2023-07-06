Destroyed GeorgiaGuidestonesGG=7/7 Ritual -NYC Mason Obelisk 666.6 Tesla 33.3.New Order of the Ages

A perfect example of hidden spiritual things come to the light. This goes back all the way to the Garden of Eden and beyond! The so called guide-stones being destroyed has high spiritual ritual significance in manifesting the complete ritual. The ritual can be summed up on the back of your US 1 dollar bill. The New Order of the Ages. The dollar is about to go away, when it does, the ritual expressed on those dollars (being destroyed, like the guide-stones) will usher in their delusional new golden age(RESET)deception(Mark of the Beast system) DO NOT TAKE, SUBMIT, PARTICIPATE IN THE MARK! BTW GG=7/7=366 days tomorrow since the GGs destruction. Just sayin :) Death of Dollar? Wall St is from the City of London Wall, hence Wall St. Hidden behind their walls/veils until these last days. Will we see an 'event' tomorrow? Or perhaps 7/11? Watch! Let no man deceive you! MOST IMPORTANT: If you do not KNOW Jesus Christ and believe his atoning work on the cross is the only way to salvation, the Father and heaven, then you do not have the Truth and will be deceived by what is coming and already is upon the earth. Jesus literally is the Truth! Open a Bible (preferably a King James) and go to 1Corinthians chapter 15 and read verses 1-4 Pray on these words in Jesus name, with humility, and may God bless you with a love of the Truth, understanding and salvation!. The grace and peace of The Christ, Jesus, be with you all!





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





