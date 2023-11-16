Climate Facts Crash US Conference of Catholic Bishops - Alex on Absolute Truth w/ Emerald Robinson

Catholic leaders and fake media got schooled on "climate" change when Church Militant hosted a powerful press conference featuring key experts on the United Nations agenda, explains journalist and speaker Alex Newman on Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson.

Newman, who exposed the failed predictions of the climate cult and its dangerous paganism at the press conference, also told Robinson and Frank Speech viewers about the other speakers. They included Nobel Laureate in Physics Dr. John Clauser and Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano.

Learn more at https://LibertySentinel.org